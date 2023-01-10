Snow park to open in Gudauri

10 Jan. 19:30

The Snow-Park for extreme skiing in the resort of Gudauri will open on January 11, informs the Mountain Trails Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

"Due to the lack of natural snow, it was not possible to prepare slopes only on artificial snow. However, according to the latest information, the light precipitation that has fallen in recent days, together with the accumulated artificial snow, allows the opening of the Snow-Park ski run", Sputnik Georgia quotes the interlocutor

Snow-Park is a territory for skiers and snowboarders, equipped specifically for performing tricks.