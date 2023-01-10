Russia and Israel discuss bilateral cooperation

10 Jan. 20:00

On Tuesday, January 10, a meeting was held between Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov and Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi. This is stated in a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The main topics of the talks were topical issues of further development of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Israel, including with a new ruling coalition in Israel.

In addition to this, Bogdanov and Ben Zvi also discussed the current situation in the Middle East, including the problems of the Middle East settlement.