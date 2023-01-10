Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will increase gas exports

10 Jan. 20:50

Azerbaijan plans to export 24 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on Tuesday.

According to him, half of this volume falls on the European market. "If in 2021 we supplied a little more than 8 billion cubic meters to Europe, then this year it will be about 12 billion cubic meters. In total our exports are expected to be 24 billion cubic meters this year. Therefore, we are already becoming serious a player in the gas market, including the European one", the Head of State said.

Besides, the Azerbaijani leader announced plans to expand the capacity of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) pipelines, transporting Azerbaijani gas to Europe.