The Armenian side is trying to include the Karabakh issue in a possible peace agreement by all means, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader further noted that Yerevan violated the negotiation process. In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev stressed that Armenia did not fulfill any of its obligations within two years after the war.