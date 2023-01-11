Erdogan: Türkiye keen on boosting cooperation with Iraq

11 Jan. 9:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the state of Turkish-Iraqi relations and regional issues.

Erdogan expressed confidence in the further expansion of comprehensive cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad, both at the bilateral and regional levels.

Underlining that for Türkiye, Iraq's peace, stability, and territorial integrity were as important as its own, Erdogan pointed to the need to "end the existence of the PKK terrorist organization in Iraq for the country's national security interests."