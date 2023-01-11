Ilham Aliyev reveals when protest on Lachin road to be stopped

11 Jan. 10:00

Peaceful protest on Lachin road will continue until we have access to the mines, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10.

"We have legitimate demands and everyone knows the history of this action. They did not provide us with access to the mines that were exploited illegally. They made a show there too, as if there were some protesters. This action will probably continue until we have access. Our demands are also completely legitimate. Monitoring, inspection and an end to illegal exploitation are necessary, and we will achieve that," he said.

"Our demands are also completely legitimate. Monitoring, inspection and an end to illegal exploitation are necessary, and we will achieve that. Therefore, it is simply unfair to call the events happening on the Lachin-Khankendi road a blockade," President Aliyev said, noting that around 400 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers have passed through the Lachin-Khankendi road in less than a month.

"Of course, they also take food and other necessary goods to the Armenians living there. We do not object to that. Our goal is not a blockade," he added.