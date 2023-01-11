Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur corridor to be implemented in any case

11 Jan. 10:40

The Zangezur Corridor project will be implemented despite Armenia's attempts to evade its commitments, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10.

"The realization of this project was also reflected in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. True, there is no word "Zangezur corridor" in it because I included the term "Zangezur corridor" in the geopolitical lexicon afterwards. However, it is explicitly stated there that there should be a transport connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Armenia should provide it," the Azerbaijani leader recalled.

"Now Armenia wants to shy away from that. In fact, it has not fulfilled his obligations for more than two years now. But that won't stop us. So for us this is a strategic project, and not only for us, but also for several neighboring countries and for a broad geography," President Aliyev noted.