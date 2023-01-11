Russia and China may bring trade to $200-billion benchmark earlier than expected

11 Jan. 11:00

Russia and China may bring bilateral trade turnover to the benchmark of $200 billion earlier than expected, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"We are full of certainty that the Russian-Chinese cooperation will receive a new major impetus, and the goal of bringing the bilateral trade turnover to $200 billion, set by the heads of our countries, will be achieved earlier than expected," he said.

Moscow and Beijing have set the task of achieving the goal by 2024. The Chinese diplomat said annual bilateral trade was setting records year after year, and the turnover in 2022 is forecasted to exceed $180 billion.

Zhang Hanhui went on to say that in the past few years, "bilateral practical cooperation is developing in a sustainable manner, despite negative effects of the pandemic."

"We will be genuinely happy if our Russian friends see the benefits of neighborly and partnership relations between our states, seize opportunities, presented by optimization of anti-COVID measures in China, and invest more effort in restoration and intensification of bilateral ties in various sectors," he added.