Peaceful eco-protest continues on Lachin-Khankendi road

11 Jan. 11:40

Peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) on Lachin-Khankendi road close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the 31st day.

Despite the snowy weather, the participants continue their peaceful protest.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.