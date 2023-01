11 Jan. 12:00

Azerbaijan is looking at the United States and Russia as possible venues for talks with Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

"France has actually isolated itself from this process. We have only America and Russia. It means that we now see possible venues for talks there," he said in an interview with local television channel.

He did not rule however that Europe could also be a venue "if it behaves honestly."