Kremlin: any peacekeeping mission to Karabakh only possible by consent of Baku

11 Jan. 14:00

The subject of sending UN peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh has repeatedly been on the agenda but any mission is possible only if both conflicting sides, Baku and Yerevan, consent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Interaction is underway at various levels. Undoubtedly, this subject has been on the agenda repeatedly. Yet it is clear that any mission can be sent only with the consent of both sides of the conflict," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether this subject was discussed by the leaders of Russia and Armenia.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russia can initiate the deployment of a multinational mission to Nagorno-Karabakh at the UN Security Council.