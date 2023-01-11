The world's most dangerous travel destinations for 2023

11 Jan. 15:00

Each year, World Population Review calculates the crime rate of each country - the total number of reported crimes throughout the year divided by the total population. The result is then multiplied by 100,000 for ease of understanding.

Going forward into 2023, the data show Venezuela to have the highest crime rate of all, at 83.76 crimes per 100,000 population.

Second on the list is Papua New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, with a crime rate of 80.79. The capital, Port Moresby, has one of the highest crime rates in the world according to the State Department.

South Africa was found to have the third-highest crime rate in the world, at 76.86 per 100,000 people.

With a crime rate of 76.31, Afghanistan is next on the list. It is followed by Honduras (74.54), Trinidad and Tobago (71.63), Guyana (68.74), El Salvador (67.79), Brazil (67.49), Jamaica (67.42).