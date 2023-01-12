Maria Zakharova: Pashinyan's allegations about Russia posing threats to Armenia - absurd

12 Jan. 14:15

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized as absurd on Thursday allegations that Russia may be posing threats to Armenia’s security.

"There are strong ties of friendship with roots going back to the depths of history between the peoples of Russia and Armenia. We are keen to strengthen both bilateral relations and interaction at common integration associations - the CSTO, the EAEU and the CIS - in the future. Against this backdrop, statements from Yerevan alleging that Russia’s presence is posing some threats to Armenian security are absurd," Zakharova emphasized.

According to Zakharova, Russian border guards have been making a major contribution to Armenia’s security and have protected its borders for decades. "These are objective realities that cannot be denied. And the current Armenian government said earlier that Russian military presence met the republic’s national interests, while opportunists demanding that our servicemen should leave clearly fail to see what such a step could lead to," she warned.

The spokesperson also said Russia aims not for populism but for substantive work in order to settle the situation around the Lachin Corridor. "We intend to get engaged not in populism but in focused work on settling the situation around the Lachin Corridor," she noted. "And with regards to delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border we are consistently supporting the activity of the relevant bilateral commission. We are ready to provide any assistance in its work, among other things, by supplying cartographic materials," Zakharova added.

"Progress in this direction will help effectively resolve contentious issues on the ground. The relevant trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is involved in unblocking transport communications in the region. Serious preparatory work was done under its auspices and additional joint efforts are needed for its practical application," the diplomat noted.