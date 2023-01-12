РУС ENG

Turkish airport passengers in 2022 soars over 42% to 182.3mln

The number of passengers served by Türkiye's airports in 2022 soared 42.1% from the previous year to 182.3 million, Turkish transport and infrastructure minister Adil Karaismailoglu said.

Karaismailoglu said that in 2022, total air traffic in Türkiye jumped 28.4% to 1.88 million aircraft on a yearly basis, he noted.

Total aircraft traffic climbed 18.6% year-on-year in December 2022, reaching 144,578, including overflights, while the total number of air passengers last month, including transit passengers, was 12.88 million, he underlined.

Aircraft traffic in Türkiye's Istanbul Airport was 37,436 in December, and the number of passengers was 5.4 million, he added.

