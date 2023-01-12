Community of Western Azerbaijan voices demands to Armenian authorities

12 Jan. 15:15

The Community of Western Azerbaijan has voiced demands to the authorities of Armenia.

"Expelling Azerbaijanis from nowadays Armenia is an unprecedented injustice given its political, legal, and humanitarian dimensions," the message reads.

According to the Community of Western Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis was carried out in most cases with systematic efforts of state authorities by using violence, massacres, and other crimes against humanity and human rights violations.

"This process was especially violent and cruel in 1905-06, 1918-21, 1948-53, and 1988-91. The consequences of these acts remain unredressed. As a result of the ethnic cleansing, this territory has been inhabited exclusively by ethnic Armenians since 1991," the Community noted.

According to the Community, this unprecedented injustice created a sense of impunity among the ruling circles of Armenia and encouraged them to territorial claims, use of force and military occupation against the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, further massive ethnic cleansing, and other crimes against humanity.

"Based on the right to return enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, and other important international acts, the Community aspires toward ensuring the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from nowadays Armenia to their homes in safety and dignity, and realization of their individual and collective rights after the return," said the appeal.

Considering the above, the Community of Western Azerbaijan demands from the Government of Armenia to enable, within an international process, the safe and dignified return of ethnic Azerbaijanis, who were expelled to their homes, and enable the realization of their collective and individual rights after their return.

The Community also expresses gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for providing shelter to, caring for, and enabling peaceful development of expelled Azerbaijanis, and asks to further assist these people in their endeavor to return in safety and dignity, and within an international process, to their homes, and enabling the realization of their collective and individual rights after their return.

In addition, the Community asked for help the Member States of the United Nations, the Organization of the United Nations, and all other pertinent international organizations..