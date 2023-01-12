Iran ready to revive nuclear deal if...

12 Jan. 15:45

Iran is ready for a stable agreement on its nuclear program if the US displays political will, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper published on Thursday.

"Iran has always asserted its readiness to conclude a good and stable agreement. If the United States, displaying strong political will, takes notice of its national interests and the interests of other parties to the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program - TASS) and swiftly demonstrates flexibility, we will achieve stable conditions on the agreement," he insisted.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and six international mediators (Russia, the UK, China, the US, France and Germany) reached an agreement on settling the issue of the Iranian nuclear program. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action developed by them became effective on October 18, 2015.