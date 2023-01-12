Georgian PM starts visit to Armenia

12 Jan. 16:00

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday left for a visit to neighbouring Armenia where he is scheduled to co-chair a session of the joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission and hold bilateral meetings with officials in the country.

Flanked with a delegation of ministers, Garibashvili will arrive in Yerevan to co-chair the session with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, the Government press office said.

Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Minister, Levan Davitashvili, the Vice PM and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Irakli Karseladze, the Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure and Revaz Javelidze, the Head of the Government Administration, are in the visiting delegation.