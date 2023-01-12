Russia widens blacklist against UK politicians, security officials, journalists

12 Jan. 16:30

Moscow has expanded its sanctions stop-list for British nationals, blackballing 36 politicians, security officials and journalists from the UK, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"In view of the UK government’s anti-Russian course, which continues actively employing a mechanism of personal sanctions and wages an intensive propaganda campaign with the aim of discrediting and isolating our country on the international stage, a decision was made to additionally include in Russia’s stop-list a number of [UK] Cabinet members, security officials and UK press corps (36 names in total)," the statement from the ministry reads.