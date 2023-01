12 Jan. 16:45

On Friday, the Central Bank set the official exchange rate for the dollar at the level of 67.78 rubles. Tomorrow’s rate is 1.24 rubles lower than today’s.

The euro also fell by 1.35 rubles—up to 72.79 rubles, follows from the data published by the regulator.

During the week, the Bank of Russia sets the official dollar and euro rates based on the Moscow Exchange rates.