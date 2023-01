12 Jan. 17:15

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria may take place in early February, the head of the Turkish ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said.

"We are working on details, there is no final date yet. Perhaps, early February. We provided Russian side with some of our proposals," RIA Novosti quotes the minister as saying.

The diplomat stressed that work is underway in this direction.