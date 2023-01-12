Free pilaf distributed in Tashkent

12 Jan. 17:35

The Tashkent City Hall has decided to distribute pilaf to certain categories of citizens on abnormally cold days.

Low-income citizens, employees of public utilities, improvement departments and employees of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate can eat pilaf for free.

"Due to the abnormally cold weather prevailing these days in the capital, on January 12-16, the khokimiyat of Tashkent distributes free pilaf in the banquet halls of our city," the administration of the country’s capital informed via its Telegram channel.