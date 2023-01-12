Georgia ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia

12 Jan. 17:50

Georgia is ready to continue its mediator efforts in the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Prime Minister of the country Irakli Garibashvili said at a meeting with head of the government of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan.

"The parties discussed security situation, regional and global challenges. The Prime Minister expressed his readiness to serve as a intermediary between neighboring countries to ensure peace and stability in the region," the press service of the Georgian government informs.