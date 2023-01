12 Jan. 18:10

In Karachay-Cherkessia, in the framework of the Agrostartup program, 76 mn rubles were allocated to support farmers in 2022, the regional Ministry of Agriculture informs.

A total of 49 farmers received funds. Grants were allocated for the implementation of projects in the livestock sector.

In just 4 years, 360 grants were allocated to farmers under the regional project for the development of farms, Interfax-South reports.