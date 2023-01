12 Jan. 18:35

The Kraken variant of the coronavirus may become dominant in Russia, head of the laboratory for genomic research at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Kamil Khafizov says.

"With a fairly high degree of probability, the Kraken sub-variant of Omicron may become dominant in the Russian Federation. We can draw such a conclusion based on data from other countries," the scientist adds.