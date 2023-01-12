Israel to assist Georgia with creation of children's hospital for cancer

12 Jan. 18:55

Representatives of the Israeli Ichilov Medical Center met with the head of the Ministry of Health of Georgia, Zurab Azarashvili. At the meeting, the Israeli specialists shared their experience in opening and running children's cancer hospitals.

In Georgia, according to the decision of Azarashvili, it is planned to create a children's cancer state clinic, hemato-oncological services may also be expanded. Representatives of the Ichilov Medical Center have ten years of experience in this field. They helped with the construction and arrangement of children's cancer hospitals around the world.