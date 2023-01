12 Jan. 19:20

The Tez Tour company will resume the flight program to the Egyptian resorts from January 27, RIA Novosti informs.

In late December, the carrier iFly notified Tez Tour about the cancellation of the program of international flights to Egypt from Russia.

"Tez Tour is resuming its flight program to Egypt from January 27, 2023. The tour operator's clients will be able to travel to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh on Red Wings flights," the tour operator's press service informs.