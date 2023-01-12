North Caucasus increases agricultural products export to African countries

12 Jan. 19:40

By the end of 2022, the North Caucasus significantly increased the supply of agricultural products to African countries, the North Caucasus Federal University informs citing the results of a study of the district's economy development under the impact of sanctions.

”According to experts, one of the drivers of foreign economic development under sanctions pressure, is the agro-industrial complex of the North Caucasus Federal District. In 2022, new directions for export deliveries were developed: poultry meat and vegetable oil were exported to Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon; lamb meat - to the United Arab Emirates, soybeans - to Armenia and Belarus, flax - to Kazakhstan and Poland. At the same time, supplies to African countries - Mozambique, Kenya, Angola, Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea - grew significantly,” the press service of the university informs.