North Caucasus increases agricultural products export to African countries

By the end of 2022, the North Caucasus significantly increased the supply of agricultural products to African countries, the North Caucasus Federal University informs citing the results of a study of the district's economy development under the impact of sanctions.

”According to experts, one of the drivers of foreign economic development under sanctions pressure, is the agro-industrial complex of the North Caucasus Federal District. In 2022, new directions for export deliveries were developed: poultry meat and vegetable oil were exported to Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon; lamb meat - to the United Arab Emirates, soybeans - to Armenia and Belarus, flax - to Kazakhstan and Poland. At the same time, supplies to African countries - Mozambique, Kenya, Angola, Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea - grew significantly,” the press service of the university informs.

