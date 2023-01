12 Jan. 19:55

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expects to hold telephone talks with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in the coming days, the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey Seref Malkoc says.

During the talks, the Turkish leader intends to discuss the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

"Erdoğan plans to hold telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday or Friday to discuss the humanitarian corridor," CNN Turk reports.