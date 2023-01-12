32 schools in Karachay-Cherkessia to receive digital equipment

12 Jan. 20:15

In 2023, 17 schools in Karachay-Cherkessia will be provided with modern digital equipment, the press service of the head of Karachay-Cherkessia informs.

In addition, in 2024, it is planned to install new equipment in 15 more schools.

Work to provide schools with digital equipment is carried out within the framework of the federal project "Digital Educational Environment" of the Education national project.

The press service noted that by the end of 2024, modern digital technology will be installed in all schools of the republic.