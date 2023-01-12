РУС ENG

House in Yeysk damaged by Su-34 crash to be restored

The entrances of a multistory building in Yeysk, which was damaged as a result of a Su-34 plane crash, will be rebuilt this year, Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev said on the Direct Line.

Currently, workers are taking out construction debris after the dismantling of emergency structures.

“There is no doubt that the house will be renovated and will be just as robust and warm as before. The only question is timing. In February, you start construction, by November, you must hand in the apartments,” Kondratiev said.

