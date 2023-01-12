Absent-mindedness after New Year’s holidays may persist by end of winter

12 Jan. 20:55

Сitizens who drank to excess in New Year's Eve can suffer confusion and reduced attention up to 1,5 months, psychiatrist-narcologist of the highest qualification category, head of the clinical branch of the Moscow Scientific and Practical Center for Narcology, Valentin Skryabin, said, the Moscow City News Agency informs.

"After excessive drinking of alcohol, weakening of attention and absent-mindedness are guaranteed due to the effect of alcohol on the neurochemical processes in the brain," the doctor said.