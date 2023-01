12 Jan. 21:15

At the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France, it is planned to discuss the problems of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports with a reference to the Council of Europe.

The tension in relations between Baku and Yerevan will be considered within the framework of the report "Progress of the Assembly’s monitoring procedure", included in the provisional agenda of the session for January 26.