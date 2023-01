12 Jan. 21:35

More than 17,500 orphans have been taken into families in Kazakhstan in recent years, Newtimes.kz informs

According to the data, out of 22,000 orphans living in specialized organizations, 80% are now being brought up in families.

Thus, amid an increase in the number of caring parents who want to raise children in their families, the number of organizations dealing with orphans has decreased by 14 over the past three years.