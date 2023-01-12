Safety of baptismal pools to be checked by EMERCOM

12 Jan. 21:45

In all regions of Russia, baptismal pools will be checked for safety by employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"On the territory of the Russian Federation, the process of preparing fonts for Epiphany bathing has begun. Employees of the State Inspection for Small Vessels of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will inspect the ice cover, absence of dangerous areas and cracks in places where people go to swim. Diving service specialists will check the bottom of natural reservoirs,” the press service of the department reports.

An important indicator of safety is the readiness of ice, the Ministry of Emergency Situations explains.