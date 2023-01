12 Jan. 22:00

The Russian Football Union (RFU) received $8 mn from the Union of European Football Associations, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov informed.

He stressed that the funds were transferred within the framework of one of the financial programs.

Recall that in February last year, the International Football Federation (FIFA) and UEFA suspended Russian teams and national teams from participating in the 2022/2023 international tournaments.