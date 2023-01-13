Russia allows Kazakhstan to transit oil to Germany

13 Jan. 10:50

The Russian Ministry of Energy approved the supply of Kazakh oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany, Kaztransoil reported.

"Kaztransoil JSC received confirmation from the Russian Ministry of Energy of the transportation of 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany in the first quarter of 2023", the statement says.

It is noted that these data are indicated in an extract from the schedule of the oil transit from the CIS countries through Russia, approved by the Russian Ministry.

The pumping will be carried out on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan dated 2002.

At the end of December, Transneft announced that it had received an application from Kaztransoil for booking additional capacities of the Druzhba oil pipeline for transit to Germany in the amount of 1,2 million tons for the whole 2023. The application had to be approved by the Russian Ministry of Energy.