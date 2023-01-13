Azerbaijan and Italy discuss defense cooperation

13 Jan. 11:15

Azerbaijani and Italian defense ministers Zakir Hasanov and Guido Crosetto held a meeting in Baku. This was reported in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the talks, Hasanov told his Italian colleague about the military and political situation in the South Caucasus after the end of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War.

Besides, a high assessment was given to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as within the framework of NATO programs.

In addition to this, the heads of defense departments exchanged views on the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the military, military-technical fields and in the field of military education.

In conclusion, Hasanov and Crozetto signed a protocol of intent in the field of education, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.