Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 29.3% in 2022

13 Jan. 11:45

In 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and China increased year on year by 29.3% to $190,27 billion. It is an all-time record for the two countries, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China said.

"The volume of Chinese-Russian trade shows steady growth, the trade turnover of the two countries has reached a new peak", Liu Dalian, a spokesperson for the department, said at a press conference.

He noted that the Russian side accounted for 3% of China's total foreign trade turnover.

Exports from China to Russia over the past year increased by 12,8%, amounting to $76,12 billion. Imports from Russia to China during this time increased by 43,4% to $114,15 billion.