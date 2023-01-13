Megafon modernized network on border with Azerbaijan

13 Jan. 12:25

The Russian company Megafon has modernized the network at the Yarag-Kazmalyar border checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan. This was reported by the press service of the mobile operator.

Megafon has accelerated the speed of the mobile Internet up to 40 Mbps at the Yarag-Kazmalyar customs border checkpoint located on the federal highway "Caucasus", the statement says.

Is noted noted that now border checkpoint employees, truck drivers and tourists have the opportunity to use all online services at high speed.

The company also established new base stations in the nearby settlements of Novogeorgievka, Inchkha and Godoberi. Now local residents have access to fast Internet and VoLTE voice service.