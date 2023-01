13 Jan. 13:10

One person died as a result of an accident caused by bad weather in Western Georgia. According to Rustavi 2 TV company, a tree fell on the car.

The day before, in the Lanchkhuti region, where the tragedy occurred, about 50 trees fell, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. Local authorities ask residents to leave their homes only in extreme cases, Sputnik Georgia reminds .

In addition to this, due to bad weather in the city in the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region, several people were injured.