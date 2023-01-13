US National Intelligence reports 500 new UFO sightings

13 Jan. 13:35

Since August 2022, more than 500 sightings of UFOs have been reported in the USA. This is stated in the report of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States.

According to him, more than half of the detected phenomena show "unremarkable characteristics".

163 of them were identified as balloons or balloon-like objects, 26 were identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Several reports were attributed to birds, weather events, or airborne debris. At the same time, 171 phenomena remain unexplained by the US government.

The document highlights that some of these uncharacteristic UAVs have demonstarted unusual flight characteristics or operational capabilities and require further analysis.

The report also says that pilots and operators of the US Navy and Air Force were the most likely to report UFO sightings, Interfax says.