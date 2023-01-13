Iranian FM expresses strong support to Lebanese people and government

13 Jan. 13:50

Iran will continue to provide strong support to the Lebanese people, government and resistance forces. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated this during his visit to Beirut.

He stressed that he arrived in Lebanon at the official invitation of his Lebanese colleague, adding that the visit was aimed at bilateral consultations on bilateral relations, regional and international events.

The Iranian Foreign Minister focused on the fact that Iran's strong support for Lebanon continues.

Let us remind you that Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon the night before. During the trip, he will meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.