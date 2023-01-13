Russia speaks on volume of exports of fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to country's region

13 Jan. 14:25

Since the beginning of the year, the Astrakhan region has received 34 tons of fresh Azerbaijani tomatoes, 84 tons of kiwi, 66 tons of dried grapes and 43 tons of fresh lettuce from Iran, the Rosselkhoznadzor's press service reports.

They noted that in the period from January 1 to January 10 of this year, the department controlled over 228 tons of imported products that entered the Astrakhan region's territory.

In order to establish the quarantine phytosanitary condition of the incoming products, Rosselkhoznadzor employees took samples and sent them to the testing laboratory of the Astrakhan branch of the Rostov Reference Center of Rosselkhoznadzor for research.