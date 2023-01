13 Jan. 14:55

Anti-Russian sanctions could make China the main supplier of diesel to European countries, Bloomberg reports.

According to it, in recent months, Beijing has increased the export of diesel, part of which is sent to Europe.

"China's diesel exports could be between 400,000 and 600,000 barrels per day during the first half of this year", experts said.

According to the analytical company Vortexa, Europe purchased about 220 million barrels of Russian diesel fuel in 2021.