Azerbaijan talks mine clearance work for restoration of Basitchay nature reserve

14 Jan. 12:20

Nearly 30 hectares of territories have been cleared of mines to restore the Basitchay Nature Reserve in Azerbaijan, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2022.

According to Aliyev, preliminary studies have been carried out and the damage caused to the reserve has been identified.

"As mine clearance proceeds, work will be carried out to restore the reserve. The staffing schedule and other documents have already been prepared," he added.