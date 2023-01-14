Annual inflation in Russia down to 11.94% in December

14 Jan. 13:00

Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 11.94% in December 2022 from 11.98% in November; consumer prices gained 0.78% last December in monthly terms, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Friday.

Over the past month, food prices rose by 0.6% in monthly terms and by 10.29% year-on-year. Nonfood prices gained 0.05% against the last month and 12.7% in annual terms. The prices of services had an uptick by 2.04% monthly and by 13.19% annually.

Hen eggs rose by 2.8% in prices, the statistical service reports. Salmon roe prices hiked 1.6%. Chewing gum prices rose by 0.8%. Undressed fish and frozen squids, canned tomatoes and frozen vegetables’ prices gained 0.7%. Beef (except boneless), turkey meat, rennet cheese, pasteurized milk, dairy products, green tea, muesli and gingerbread cookies had the price uptick of 0.7%.

The price drop was noted at the same time for sugar by 4.8%, buckwheat by 4.1%, fruit juices by 1.2%, rice, peas and beans by 1.1%, wheat flour, oats and pearl barley, chocolate and chocolate sweets by 0.8%, chicken meat, beef liver and herring fillet by 0.7%, sunflower oil, edible salt and domestic sparkling wine by 0.6%.

Fruit and vegetables prices had the price upsurge of 5.8% in average, including 31.3% for cucumbers, 12.1% for carrots, 10.7% for beet, 10.2% for onions, 94% for grapes, 6.8% for white cabbage, 5.6% for tomatoes, and 3.5% for potatoes. At the same time, prices declined by 4% for oranges.

Prices edged down for chipboards and oriented strand boards by 2.7%, for tablet computers by 2.1%, for jewelry by 2%, and for washing machines, smartphones, notebooks, TV sets, USB drives and edged boards by 1.4-1.7%.