Russia, Turkey and Iran to hold meeting on grain in Moscow

14 Jan. 13:40

Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a meeting in Moscow to discuss the solutions for the fair distribution of grains around the world in order to prevent the food crisis.

A meeting will be held on February 10, 2023, to discuss the solutions for the fair distribution of grains around the world and remove the existing obstacles to prevent the food crisis with the presence of officials from Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as relevant organizations and large Russian exporters and Iranian and Turkish importers.

During the meeting, the problems and obstacles in grain supply, including banking and financial, logistics and customs affairs, will be discussed.

The meeting intends to create a direct dialogue between the exporters and importers of grains and agricultural products to facilitate the transit of Russian agricultural products to other countries through Turkey and Iran.