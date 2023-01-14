Turkmenistan to build country’s first underground gas storage facility

14 Jan. 15:20

Turkmenistan will build the country’s first underground gas storage facility (UGS), according to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahym Abdrakhmanov, who oversees the fuel and energy complex, spoke about the construction of the first UGS facility in the country to ensure commercial gas reserves at a government meeting via video link.

He said that in accordance with international practice, it is planned to attract international consulting companies to prepare a feasibility study, design, equipping and construction.

“After hearing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the rational and efficient use of gas resources and the need to take measures to further enhance cooperation with reliable foreign partners,” the report noted.

In terms of natural gas reserves, Turkmenistan is among the top four countries in the world along with Russia, Iran and Qatar.