Dagestani veteran Vera Nikitina celebrates 100th birthday

14 Jan. 16:15

Veteran of the Great Patriotic War Vera Nikitina was congratulated on her 100th birthday by the head of the Kizlyar region of Dagestan, Akim Mikirov.

"Among the first, the participant of the Great Patriotic War, Vera Nikitina, was congratulated on behalf of the residents of the district by the head of the Kizlyar region, Akim Mikirov, together with his deputies, as well as the head of the agricultural department. Vera Nikolaevna was presented with a welcome address, flowers and gifts,” the press service of the Kizlyar region reports.

Vera Nikitina was born and raised in the Kizlyar region. She volunteered for the front on May 5, 1942, after finishing school. On the Victory Day, she was near Berlin, in the city of Schneidemühl. On May 10, 1945, Vera Nikitina left an inscription on the Reichstag wall.