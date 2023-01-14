Hurricane damaged over 350 houses in Kutaisi

14 Jan. 16:35

Today, mayor of Kutaisi Iosif Khakhaleishvili said that this week, the hurricane in Western Georgia damaged more than 350 buildings, cars and infrastructure in the city.

"I'm sure that the weather will allow us to assess the damage, provide help, and solve the most issues,” Sputnik-Georgia quotes Khakhaleishvili as saying.

The mayor of Kutaisi assured that rescuers and servicemen of energy and gas providers, including SOCAR Georgia Gas, work around the clock. Iosif Khakhaleishvili thanked them for their work.